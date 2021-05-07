7,000 medical students to be roped in

Bengaluru

07 May 2021

About 7,000 medical students studying in various courses will be roped in to provide tele-consultation services to those who undergo home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, State COVID-19 task force head and Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who is in charge of home isolation and other officials, he said the process had already been initiated.

About 7,000 students have been trained to provide tele-medicine service and of them 4,000 have registered.

