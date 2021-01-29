700-plus AIISH staff, students get COVID-19 vaccine

The 700-plus staff and students of the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for addressing communication disorders, got the first dose of Covishield vaccine.
The three-day vaccination drive was concluded on the institute premises here on Friday.
N. Parimala, who is the seniormost employee besides being the Assistant Registrar of the Institute, was the first to get administered with the vaccine, followed by M. Pushpavathi, Director of the Institute. Ms. Parimala is also a cancer survivor, an AIISH press release said here.
A team of doctors comprising Sundara Raju, G. Rajeshwari and Prakash, assisted by a nursing team, took all precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of the vaccination programme.
The AIISH had set aside three rooms for the vaccination drive, creating facilities as mandated by the guidelines issued for vaccination, including observation room, and complied with all government protocols.
The release said each vaccinated person was monitored until he or she left the observation room after remaining there for 30-minutes immediately after receiving the jab.
The second dose would be administered 28 days after the first dose.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath