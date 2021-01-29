700-plus AIISH staff, students get COVID-19 vaccine

Three-day vaccination drive concluded on Friday

The 700-plus staff and students of the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for addressing communication disorders, got the first dose of Covishield vaccine.

The three-day vaccination drive was concluded on the institute premises here on Friday.

N. Parimala, who is the seniormost employee besides being the Assistant Registrar of the Institute, was the first to get administered with the vaccine, followed by M. Pushpavathi, Director of the Institute. Ms. Parimala is also a cancer survivor, an AIISH press release said here.

A team of doctors comprising Sundara Raju, G. Rajeshwari and Prakash, assisted by a nursing team, took all precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of the vaccination programme.

The AIISH had set aside three rooms for the vaccination drive, creating facilities as mandated by the guidelines issued for vaccination, including observation room, and complied with all government protocols.

The release said each vaccinated person was monitored until he or she left the observation room after remaining there for 30-minutes immediately after receiving the jab.

The second dose would be administered 28 days after the first dose.