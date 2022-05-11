700 acres of defence land to be transferred to Karnataka: CM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively to the request by Karnataka to transfer 700 acres of grassland in Belagavi to the State Government to set up an IT Park, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Chief Minister, who met the Defence Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday, told reporters that the land was under the control of the Defence Ministry though it actually belonged to the State Government.

“The State Government intends to develop an IT Park in Belagavi. So we have requested the Defence Ministry to hand over the land. Mr. Singh has responded positively. He said he would discuss it with officials concerned and take a decision,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Defence Minister has been invited to inaugurate the Sangolli Rayanna Military School in Belagavi, Mr. Bommai said.