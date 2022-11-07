70-year-old woman raped by 28-year-old in Aland taluk

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 07, 2022 21:40 IST

Within a span of a week, Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district witnessed another rape case where a 70-year-old woman was raped by a 28-year-old man on Sunday, while she was alone at home.

The Aland Police have registered a case against the accused, Santosh Digambar. The incident occurred when the woman was alone in her granddaughter’s house.

As per sources, the victim was suffering from age-related ailments. The accused found the woman in the house alone and entered it. He then sexually assaulted her.

The victim has been admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science in Kalaburagi.

