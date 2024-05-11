70 year old motorcycle rider killed on Hosakote-Devanahalli highway

A 70-year-old motorcycle rider was killed on the spot when a Tamil Nadu-bound car knocked him down on the Hosakote-Devanahalli highway on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnappa, a resident of Yenagunte village who was returning home from Hosakote . The car, which was behind his bike, was allegedly being driven in a rash manner and knocked down the bike. As a result, Krishnappa was tossed in the air and crashed on the concrete road and died with severe head injuries.

The front portion of the car was damaged in the accident. However the occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

The Sulibele police rushed to the spot, arrested the driver and seized the car for further investigations.

