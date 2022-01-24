70 schoolchildren, 53 teachers test positive in Mysuru

Infections more in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks

COVID-19 infection among schoolchildren spiked on Monday as about 70 tested positive. Also, 53 teachers of government schools have tested positive, forcing the authorities to intervene for containing the spread in schools. The jump in cases among the schoolchildren has worried the district authorities amidst overall infections crossing four-digit mark.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs confirmed to The Hindu that 70 children have contracted the infection and the highest infection rate among the schoolchildren was reported from Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks. The infections among the teachers were particularly high in K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote, Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks, he added.

“We were getting less than 20 cases all these days but the number has gone up substantially on Monday. The issue has been brought to the notice of the taluk committees on COVID-19. The BEOs have been told to visit the school where the children got infected and take appropriate steps, such as sanitization besides shutting down the school for three to four days as a precaution,” Mr. Urs said.

The heads of schools need to take all recommended steps even if two to three children test positive and report the matter to the higher authorities, he said.

Mr. Urs said steps are taken to get the entire schoolchildren tested even in case less than five children get the infection. The swab samples are collected on the school premises with the tahsildars and the taluk health officers directing necessary steps.

The infection among 0-17 age group rose alarmingly on Monday as 170 were tested positive. Mysuru city has reported 55 cases while Periyapatna and Hunsur taluks have reported 27 and 44 cases respectively. Out of 170 cases, 145 cases are in 11-17 age group alone. The cases among 6-10 age group was 22. Three cases have been detected in 0-5 age group and all of them were in Mysuru city and Mysuru taluk.