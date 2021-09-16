Hassan

16 September 2021 19:31 IST

Hassan reported 70 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Thursday. With that, the total number of deaths increased to 1,345 and the number of cases rose to 1,10,490. Among the fresh cases, two were from Alur, six from Arkalgud, 11 in Arsikere, three in Belur, seven in Channarayapatna, 21 in Hassan, eight in Holenaraipur and 12 in Sakleshpur. As many as 527 people are under treatment in the district.

Hassan district administration has planned a vaccination campaign on Friday with an objective to cover 80,000 people. The officers have appealed to the public to get vaccinated at booths to be set up on the day.

