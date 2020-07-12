Karnataka

Karnataka reports 70 deaths in a day

Karnataka on Saturday reported 70 deaths, including 23 from Bengaluru Urban, the highest on a single day taking the total toll to 613. With this the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Karnataka has now increased from 1.41% to 1.69% in the last 24 hours.

In Bengaluru Urban, that has reported a total of 229 deaths, the CFR has increased marginally from 1.34% to 1.35% since Friday. Among other districts, Mysuru recorded 8 deaths.

With 2,798 new cases across the State, the total has now touched 36,216. Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,533 cases in 24 hours.

