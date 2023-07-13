July 13, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sagar police in Shivamogga district of Karnataka arrested seven persons on July 12 on the charges of attempt-to-murder and preventing officials from discharging their duties while they were attempting to recover encroached government land at Madasur village in Sagar taluk.

Huchhappa, Anand, Gangadhar, Devaraj, Veerendra, Umesh, and Lankesh were remanded to judicial custody on July 13.

Based on a complaint of encroachment on government land in survey number 71 of Madasur, Sagar Tahsildar Mallesh B. Pujari visited the spot on July 11. Upon noticing several trees cut down on government land, he summoned Range Forest Officer Aravind and his staff to the spot.

As the officials were trying to secure the government land by digging trenches with the help of earthmovers, local people intervened and stopped the vehicles. They allegedly tried to assault the officials with lethal weapons, and also threatened them with murder.

Sagar police registered a case based on a complaint by Tahsildar Mallesh Pujari.

