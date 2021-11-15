7% of newborns at risk of hearing, speech disorders, claims AIISH data

MYSURU

15 November 2021 18:09 IST

Free newborn hearing screening to be done from tomorrow as first three months after birth crucial for interventions

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has taken up a campaign of spreading awareness among the parents with regard to early identification and intervention in babies at risk of developing communication disorders.

The data available at the country’s premier institute in the field of speech and hearing here shows that about 7 per cent of babies are at risk of developing communication disorders based on the screening tests done earlier in hospitals during the neonatal period.

In a developing country like India where the infant mortality rate and neonatal infections are high, there is an urgent need for public education on newborn care. And, it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their babies are screened for communication disorders within a few days of their birth. This is as important as the babies’ vaccination, according to the AIISH.

Advertising

Advertising

In this regard, the AIISH has organised a free newborn hearing screening from November 16 to 18. “Bring the babies and get their hearing tested,” said the institute, which is observing the newborn care week.

If the newborn is identified with hearing loss, the rehabilitation should happen within three months as early intervention helps in developing normal speech in such infants. Therefore, audiologists and speech language pathologists from the AIISH visit various hospitals in and around Mysuru to provide free screening for communication disorders. Also, the AIISH has set up several outreach service centres and its services are available at several places across the country even in rural areas, a release from the institute said.

By taking appropriate care and improving the healthcare conditions, many communication disorders (disorders relating to speech and hearing) can be prevented. For instance, viral infections, neonatal jaundice and bacterial meningitis can lead to hearing loss in infants. Research shows that babies kept in NICU are at high risk of hearing loss. Premature babies should also be given special care after birth as they are more vulnerable for developing hearing loss. In addition to this, many children are born with hearing loss since birth due to various intrauterine harmful conditions, the experts at the AIISH explained.

“Neonatal is a very vulnerable period having the highest risk for infections and proper care is essential to ensure a normal and healthy development of the baby. It is at this time that the brain development occurs at a rapid rate and the child bonds most with the parents. One should remember that for a child to start speaking normally, it is essential that the child has normal hearing,” according to the institute.

Therefore, it is key to screen all newborn babies for helping their normal growth. With the latest technologies available, hearing loss can be identified on the day of birth itself. It is important as hearing loss is a hidden condition and parents may identify it late. In such instances the child does not start speaking like other children of the same age group. This will have serious consequences on the quality of life of the child and the parents, they warned.