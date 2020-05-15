7 new cases in Hassan

The number of COVID-19 patients has been on the rise in Hassan with the entry of people from other States. The total number of people with the infection increased to 16 on Friday with seven fresh cases reported. All of them had returned from Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish informed the media that none of them had contacted any of the local people after reaching the district. They were taken to quarantine centres or hospitals, where samples were collected for laboratory tests. The infected include a couple and their son, native of Channarayapatna taluk; a couple from Arkalgud taluk; and two more people from Holenarsipur taluk. They had reached Hassan in different vehicles on May 12.

The Health Department staff had collected samples of those who travelled along with these people for the tests.

Special train

The Railways has accepted to run a special train for the benefit of people from Bihar working in Hassan. The DC said more than 2,000 peoplehad sought permission to travel back to their places. “The train will carry 1,400 passengers on May 17. The schedule of the train is yet to reach us. We will communicate to those who applied under the Seva Sindhu application about the train service on a first-come-first-served basis”, he said.