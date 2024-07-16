7 killed in landslip in Uttar Kannada district

Torrential rainfall led to landslip at various places in Uttar Kannada district on Tuesday (July 16), leading to the death of seven people, severed road connectivity, inundation, and damage to properties.

Two rescue teams of NDRF recovered six bodies, including five of a family, near the site. They fear some more people might be buried. The rescue and relief operation is underway, with heavy earth-moving machinery.

The deceased are Laxman Nayak (47), his wife Shanti (36), son Roshan (11), daughter Avantika (6), and a relative Upendra (50). Mr. Laxman ran a petty shop at the site. The identity of another person is yet to be ascertained.

The landslip near Shirur pushed an LPG tanker into the adjoining Gangavali river, leading to fear of gas leakage. People residing in the locality were shifted to safer places.

National Highway No. 66 and a few other roads are blocked.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada Lakshmi Priya said a man was buried alive in Karwar taluk.

She said 2,368 people from low-lying and rain-affected areas were shifted to 26 rehabilitation centres, and tahsildars directed to set up some more centres if required.

Food, medicines and basic amenities were provided to the displaced people. Healthcare teams, too, are at these centres.

In the last 24 hours, three houses have been damaged completely in the district. Eighteen houses were partially damaged, and one was severely damaged. The work on restoring road connectivity by clearing boulders and mud was underway at some places.

The Deputy Commissioner said a red alert was sounded, and people residing in localities adjacent to rivers, streams, and hillocks were being shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company has set up helplines in the taluks to attend calls for emergency repair works.