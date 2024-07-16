GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7 killed in landslip in Uttar Kannada district

2,368 people from low-lying and rain-affected areas shifted to 26 rehabilitation centres

Published - July 16, 2024 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The National Highway 66 was blocked near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada district following the landslip on Tuesday.

The National Highway 66 was blocked near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada district following the landslip on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Torrential rainfall led to landslip at various places in Uttar Kannada district on Tuesday (July 16), leading to the death of seven people, severed road connectivity, inundation, and damage to properties.

Two rescue teams of NDRF recovered six bodies, including five of a family, near the site. They fear some more people might be buried. The rescue and relief operation is underway, with heavy earth-moving machinery.

The deceased are Laxman Nayak (47), his wife Shanti (36), son Roshan (11), daughter Avantika (6), and a relative Upendra (50). Mr. Laxman ran a petty shop at the site. The identity of another person is yet to be ascertained.

The landslip near Shirur pushed an LPG tanker into the adjoining Gangavali river, leading to fear of gas leakage. People residing in the locality were shifted to safer places.

National Highway No. 66 and a few other roads are blocked.

National Highway 66 near Shirur of Ankola taluk in Uttar Kannada district that has been blocked following the landslip on Tuesday.

National Highway 66 near Shirur of Ankola taluk in Uttar Kannada district that has been blocked following the landslip on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada Lakshmi Priya said a man was buried alive in Karwar taluk.

She said 2,368 people from low-lying and rain-affected areas were shifted to 26 rehabilitation centres, and tahsildars directed to set up some more centres if required.

Food, medicines and basic amenities were provided to the displaced people. Healthcare teams, too, are at these centres.

In the last 24 hours, three houses have been damaged completely in the district. Eighteen houses were partially damaged, and one was severely damaged. The work on restoring road connectivity by clearing boulders and mud was underway at some places.

The Deputy Commissioner said a red alert was sounded, and people residing in localities adjacent to rivers, streams, and hillocks were being shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company has set up helplines in the taluks to attend calls for emergency repair works.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.