Karnataka

7 in fray for K.R. Pet seat

Seven candidates remained in the fray for the December 5 byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly segment on the last day for withdrawal of nomination.

The battle lines are clearly drawn between K.B. Chandrashekar of the Congress), B.L. Devaraj of Janata Dal (Secular) and K.C. Narayana Gowda of the BJP.

H.M. Chandre Gowda of Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP), H.D. Revanna of Purvanchal Mahapanchayat, K.N. Shankare Gowda from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) and Deve Gowda, an Independent, are the remaining candidates.

