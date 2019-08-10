7 dead in Kodagu, 8 missing

Landslips and flash floods wreaked havoc in Kodagu as heavy rain hammered the district, resulting in seven deaths and eight people going missing in 24 hours. The day saw one rain-related death in adjoining Mysuru district too.

Friday witnessed rain intensifying in southern districts even as it abated in North Karnataka which had seen severe flooding over the week. Coastal districts were nearly cut off, with landslips recorded on ghat roads.

Across Karnataka, close to 35,000 people were rescued from flood-hit areas since Thursday night, while 1.03 lakh people have been brought to the relief camps in the past 24 hours, taking the total number in relief camps to 1.74 lakh.

During the same period 64,300 hectares of agricultural land were inundated, taking the total area to be affected to 2.56 lakh hectares in the State.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa put the preliminary estimation of loss owing to floods at ₹5,000 crore, while Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre had released ₹200 crore for flood relief.

In the worst-hit Kodagu district, five members of two families were buried alive after their houses, located next to each other, collapsed in a landslip at Korangala village, near Bhagamandala. Locals managed to rescue three persons.

The hillock behind the houses slipped when the victims, belonging to the families of Attadi Yashwanth and Udaya Kumar, were standing outside on Friday morning contemplating if they should leave the place. In another incident Mamatha, 45, and Likitha, 15, died in house collapse at Heggala village in Virajpet taluk.

In Mysuru, Ganapathi, 35, died in Veerannahosahalli village in Hunsur taluk.