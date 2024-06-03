GIFT a SubscriptionGift
7 Congress, 3 BJP candidates file nominations for Council elections in Karnataka

Elections are being held for 11 seats of which the BJP has the potential to win three, the Congress seven seats and the JD(S) can win one seat

Updated - June 03, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 03:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidates former MLC and whip in the Council Ivan D’Souza, Kalaburagi district unit president Jagdev Guttedar, KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, political adviser to CM K. Govindraj, former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano and former Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All seven candidates of the ruling Congress in Karnataka, and three candidates of the opposition BJP, filed their nomination papers for elections to vacant seats in the Legislative Council. The elections will be held in the Legislative Assembly on June 13.

The Congress candidates are former Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju; political adviser to the Chief Minister K. Govindraj; KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar; former MLC and whip in the Council Ivan D’Souza; party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar; and former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC office-bearers, and Ministers were present when the candidates filed their nomination papers.

BJP candidates

The former Minister C.T. Ravi is among three persons who have been given the ticket by the BJP to contest the elections. The others are party functionary N. Ravikumar, and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA M.G. Muley.

BJP candidates party functionary N. Ravikumar (2nd from left), former MLA M.G. Muley (3rd from left) and former Minister C.T. Ravi (4th from left) with MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

BJP candidates party functionary N. Ravikumar (2nd from left), former MLA M.G. Muley (3rd from left) and former Minister C.T. Ravi (4th from left) with MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All three filed their nomination papers in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of Opposition in Council Kota Srinivas Poojary.

June 3 was the last day for filing nominations. The elections will be held on June 13.

The electorate comprises members of the State Assembly.

Elections are being held for 11 seats of which the BJP has the potential to win three, given its numerical strength in the Assembly. The Congress is in a position to win seven seats and the JD(S) can win one seat.

