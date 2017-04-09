7 cases of dengue confirmed in Yadgir

®As many as seven cases of dengue have been confirmed in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in 10 days.

Out of the seven, four cases are from Mudbool village in the taluk and three in wards 17, 18 and 19 in Shahapur town.

“We have taken the blood samples from six people in Shahapur town suffering from severe fever and out of them, three were confirmed with dengue,” Diwakar Malage, District Health Officer, told The Hindu.

But according to sources from several wards, people, across different age groups, are getting treatment for dengue after blood samples drawn from them were found positive and confirmed the disease.

Mr. Malage denied that such a huge number of patients got admitted at private hospitals and urged people to approach the district hospital for medical check-up if they were suffering from high fever for a long period. “Blood samples have been referred to the Kalaburgi district general hospital on Saturday for examination and reports are awaited,” Ramesh Guttedar, Taluk Health Officer of Shahapur, told The Hindu.

“ We have checked 60 houses in Mudbul village and out of them five houses were found with mosquitoes larvae and we destroyed them scientifically,” Dr. Guttedar added.