697 UG, 25 PG degrees to be awarded on SDMCET Graduation Day

September 15, 2023 - HUBBALLI

A total of 697 engineering graduates and 25 postgraduate engineering students will be awarded degrees during the 13th annual graduation day ceremony of SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Saturday.

Addressing press persons in Dharwad on Friday, the principal of SDMCET Prof. K. Gopinath said that Director of IIT-Dharwad Venkappayya Desai would be chief guest for the graduation ceremony and Vice Chancellor of SDM University Dr Niranjan Kumar would preside over the function. SDME secretary Jeevandhar Kumar will be special invitee for the graduation ceremony. Prof. Gopinath said that Pooja P. Nadiger of Information Science and Engineering with CGPA of 9.94 had emerged as the topper and she would be honoured with the Dr. Veerendra Heggade gold medal.

Other toppers of the college, Shambhavi Vyas (9.81) in Chemical Engineering, Krishna Acharya (9.81) in Computer Science & Engineering, Sushma Kobal (9.71) in Civil, C. Premsai (9.90) in Electronics and Communication, Prateeksha Vasant Pai (9.67) E&E, Arya Gaonkar (9.76) in Mechanical engineering would also be honoured during the graduation ceremony. In all, 697 BE degrees and 25 MTech degrees will be awarded.

He said that the institution, which became autonomous in 2007 ,had been steadily contributing to the growth of the engineering education in the streams of Civil, Chemical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Information Science, Electrical & Electronics, and Electronics & Communication for the last four decades.

Being a beneficiary of TEQIP World Bank funding worth around ₹15 crore, the college had been ranked as the top college in North Karnataka and had also found a in the NIRF rankings for 2023, Prof. Gopinath said adding that the institution would start UG courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from the current academic year.

In collaboration with Tata Motors, the college would also be launching a postgraduate programme in Electric Vehicle Technology, he said.

