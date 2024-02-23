GIFT a SubscriptionGift
69 vehicles with 8875 cases against them tracked down

February 23, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a special drive to track down vehicles with over ₹50,000 traffic fines pending against them in the East division, the traffic police have tracked down 69 such vehicles in the last 15 days. These 69 vehicles have had 8875 cases of traffic violations against them pending over several years now and have an outstanding of ₹47.15 Lakh.

The traffic police have now settled 1048 cases and collected a penalty of ₹5.27 lakh from them and the violators have asked for more time to settle the remaining dues. 

“All these vehicles have at least 100 cases pending against them. We have identified over 900 vehicles, most of them two-wheelers, with over ₹50,000 penalties pending against them, and have launched a special drive to track them down and ensure they pay up the penalties. In the last two years, we have been focusing on traffic management more than enforcement and many seem to have taken advantage of that. But law will catch up with them,” said Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - East). 

