6.9 kg ganja plants seized in Kalaburagi

September 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi Police conducted a raid and seized 6.9 kg of ganja plants from an agriculture field in Sangapur village located in Konchavaram forest in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team carried out the raid on the agriculture field belonging to Vinod Pandu Rathod and recovered 6.9 kg ganja plants estimated to cost ₹48,650. The plants were being cultivated in the agriculture field. The police then arrested Vinod Pandu Rathod and registered a case.

