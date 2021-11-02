6.84 pc candidates clear K-SET, eligible to become asst. professors

69,857 appeared for the test conducted on July 25 this year by UoM and 4,779 secured eligibility

A total of 4,779 candidates have qualified to become assistant professors in colleges across the State by clearing the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) the results of which were announced here on Tuesday.

The University of Mysore, the nodal agency for KSET recognised by the UGC, said 69,857 candidates out of 83,907 had appeared for the test held in July this year. Among them, 2,470 male and 2,309 female candidates have secured the eligibility. The overall pass percentage is 6.84 per cent, which is less by 0.05 per cent when compared to last year’s test results.

The next KSET is expected to be conducted either in February or March, and thereafter the University is likely to seek renewal of permission (once in three years) from the UGC for conducting the KSET for three more years.

KSET was conducted in 41 subjects in 20 cities, including Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, and Mangaluru, and the highest number of candidates who have qualified were from Mangaluru with 9.72 per cent results followed by Bengaluru with 9.36 per cent and Mysuru with 8.08 per cent. However, the number of candidates who appeared for the KSET were highest in Mysuru (15,059) followed by Bengaluru (13,630). A total of 4,573 candidates wrote the test in Mangaluru.

Sharing the results at a press conference here on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the Steering Committee and the Moderation Committees appointed by the UGC reviewed the results and approved the KSET 2021 cut-off and results that were processed based on the final answer keys.

To qualify for the selection list, the candidate must have appeared in both papers (300 marks) and secured at least 40 per cent aggregate marks taken together for general (unreserved) category candidates and 35 per cent aggregate marks in both papers taken together under reserved category candidates. The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots) for eligibility for assistant professors shall be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates appearing in both the papers of KSET, he said.

The candidates who cleared the test will get a certificate which will have a lifetime validity. There was a tie in results and the number of candidates who scored equal marks were 588, including 256 candidates in general category.

K-SET Coordinator H. Rajashekar said the University has been conducting KSET since 2011, and the next test will be conducted in 2022 before seeking renewal from the UGC for holding the test in the subsequent years. “There is also a discussion on whether the test can be conducted online. This may require at least around 80,000 to one lakh computers. But, nowhere in the country, such tests are done online,” he said.

The category-wise KSET results of candidates are: 2,351 (GM), 739 (SC), 144 (ST), 191 (CAT-I), 700 (CAT-IIA), 194 (CAT-II B), 206 (CAT-III A) and 254 (CAT-III B). The highest number of candidates who wrote the test was 14,063 in commerce and the lowest was 25 in Linguistics. As many as 888 candidates have become eligible in commerce stream to become assistant professors. The pass percentage of 14.61 was highest in home sciences’ subjects.