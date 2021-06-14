6,835 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on June 14

Of these, 1,470 are in Bengaluru Urban district

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,835 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,71,969. Of these, 1,470 are from Bengaluru Urban district.

With 120 deaths, the toll rose to 33,033. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 15,409 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 25,66,774. The State now has 1,72,141 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 4.56%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.75%.

As many as 1,49,742 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,17,914 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,17,91,001.