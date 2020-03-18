68 under observation for COVID-19 in Ramanagaram: DC

Mandya

18 March 2020 19:36 IST

As many as 68 persons from different parts of Ramanagaram district, who had recently returned from various countries, are under observation following the outbreak of COVID-19, Ramanagaram Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has said.

She told presspersons at her office in Ramanagaram town on Wednesday that 33 of them are socially distanced at their residences. The Department of Health and Family Welfare personnel are closely monitoring their health.

The district administration has instructed the Health Department to procure thermal scanner and other medical equipment to tackle COVID-19, she added.

Meanwhile, two persons who were admitted to the isolation ward in Ramanagaram district hospital for suspected symptoms of COVID-19 have tested negative, the DC said.

A 22-year-old woman had returned from Germany a few days ago and a 33-year-old man had returned from Indonesia. Both were admitted to the hospital with suspected symptoms. The patients have tested negative following the laboratory tests of their samples of throat and nasal swabs, and blood.