68% of 99 cases have inter-State travel history, majority of them to Maharashtra

A file photo of migrants from Karnataka walking to reach their native place, in Solapur, Maharashtra. According to the Health Department, 64 new cases have reported a travel history to Maharashtra.

Bengaluru

18 May 2020 23:52 IST

A few others returned from T.N.; rise in number of cases attributed to State’s decision to ramp up tests

As the State reported the highest number of new positive cases in a single day on Monday at 99, the Health and Family Welfare Department revealed that 68% of them have a travel history to other States, a majority of them to Maharashtra. A few others returned from Tamil Nadu.

In quarantine

According to the department’s media bulletin, 64 patients had reported a travel history to Maharashtra, where a large number of COVID-19 positive cases have been detected. A majority of them were quarantined in institutions after their return to the State and were later tested. Four patients have a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

An analysis done by the State war room of the 84 COVID-19 cases (which were reported till Monday noon), 69% have domestic travel history. Meanwhile, 26% of them had a contact history with positive patients, 1% each are patients who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI), while 3% of the cases are under investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior official in the Health Department who acknowledged the rise in the number of cases attributed this to the State government’s decision to ramp up the tests.

“Majority of these cases are people who have had inter-State travel. The good thing about these cases is that all of them were under institutional quarantine so that the infection is not spread among the community,” the official added.

Raichur and Koppal

Monday saw Raichur and Koppal, where not a single case of COVID-19 was detected before, reporting cases. Six cases were reported from Raichur and three from Koppal district. Overall, 42.5% of the patients who tested positive have been discharged, while 12 of the 678 patients in Karnataka are admitted in the intensive care units of the hospital as on Monday evening.