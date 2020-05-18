Karnataka

68% of 99 cases have inter-State travel history, majority of them to Maharashtra

A file photo of migrants from Karnataka walking to reach their native place, in Solapur, Maharashtra. According to the Health Department, 64 new cases have reported a travel history to Maharashtra.

A file photo of migrants from Karnataka walking to reach their native place, in Solapur, Maharashtra. According to the Health Department, 64 new cases have reported a travel history to Maharashtra.  

A few others returned from T.N.; rise in number of cases attributed to State’s decision to ramp up tests

As the State reported the highest number of new positive cases in a single day on Monday at 99, the Health and Family Welfare Department revealed that 68% of them have a travel history to other States, a majority of them to Maharashtra. A few others returned from Tamil Nadu.

In quarantine

According to the department’s media bulletin, 64 patients had reported a travel history to Maharashtra, where a large number of COVID-19 positive cases have been detected. A majority of them were quarantined in institutions after their return to the State and were later tested. Four patients have a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

An analysis done by the State war room of the 84 COVID-19 cases (which were reported till Monday noon), 69% have domestic travel history. Meanwhile, 26% of them had a contact history with positive patients, 1% each are patients who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI), while 3% of the cases are under investigation.

A senior official in the Health Department who acknowledged the rise in the number of cases attributed this to the State government’s decision to ramp up the tests.

“Majority of these cases are people who have had inter-State travel. The good thing about these cases is that all of them were under institutional quarantine so that the infection is not spread among the community,” the official added.

Raichur and Koppal

Monday saw Raichur and Koppal, where not a single case of COVID-19 was detected before, reporting cases. Six cases were reported from Raichur and three from Koppal district. Overall, 42.5% of the patients who tested positive have been discharged, while 12 of the 678 patients in Karnataka are admitted in the intensive care units of the hospital as on Monday evening.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:54:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/68-of-99-cases-have-inter-state-travel-history-majority-of-them-to-maharashtra/article31618357.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY