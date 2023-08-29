68 hospitalised after wedding lunch near Belagavi

August 29, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Belagavi

At least 68 persons were hospitalised for complaining of discomfort after lunch at a marriage in Hirekodi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district, in Karnataka, on August 29.

As many as 52 persons were admitted in the district civil hospital and 16 in private hospitals after complaining of discomfort following lunch at the wedding of Zakir Patel’s daughter in Hirekodi.

All of them are recovering. Some relatives from Miraj, who had left after the marriage, were also suffering from similar symptoms.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said, “It is possible that they suffered food poisoning. We are investigating. We have sought help from the department of health and other officials.”

Deputy SP Gopalkrishna Goudar visited the district civil hospital and the marriage venue.