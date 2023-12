December 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Janawadi Chhatra Sangha, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Committee will be observing 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Honorary president of the committee Ravindra Shahabadi and president Prabuddh Hubali, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, said that Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of the Sanehalli mutt would deliver a special lecture on the occasion.