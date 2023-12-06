67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. Ambedkar observed in Kalaburagi

December 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“The philosophy of B.R. Ambedkar to provide equal educational and employment opportunities for downtrodden sections in society will remain a dream unless the nation focuses towards achieving his vision,” said Panditaradhya Shivacharya swami of Hosadurga.

Paying floral tribute to the Ambedkar Statue on 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. Ambedkar here in Kalaburagi on Wednesday the religious head said that the Constitution of India provides equal opportunities for the oppressed and marginalized in all fields.

Recalling the last wishes of the Architect of Indian Constitution, he said Dr. Ambedkar had expressed to his assistant Nanak Chand Rattu that he desired to see Dalits sharing political power with the people of different communities on an equal standing. He said Dr. Ambedkar had also expressed deep anguish and sadness that a few who benefitted by his struggle were ignoring the welfare of the community.

He said that the pioneers of Sharana movement in the 12th century too envisaged a model society on the basis of this ideology; the social reformers stood against caste system and strived to build a casteless society through their vachanas.

A book titled Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar avara Chaluvali (Movements led by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar) authored by Pradeep Kadun was released on the occasion. Somashekar Appagere, assistant professor, Department of Kannada, Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, said that the book was the result of extensive research work of Dr. Kadun.

“Ambedkar was not just an architect of the Indian Constitution but a visionary leader too. He was the one who planned the Bhakra Nangal Dam. He was the one who created opportunities for all the oppressed communities in the country. He did not mete out injustice to any community. He aspired and worked for the development of the country as a whole. Only those exploitative and oppressive people who survived on the sweat and blood of the vast majority of the people oppose Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Mr. Somashekhar said, adding that Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts were beyond his times and continued to be relevant today.