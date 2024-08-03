ADVERTISEMENT

677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day celebrated

Published - August 03, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bahmani Foundation paying tributes to founder Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bahmani Foundation organisation celebrated the 677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day by paying a floral tribute at the tomb of founder and first king Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organised by the Bahmani Foundation. Artists, historians, intellectuals, and social workers of Kalaburagi city expressed their views on the contributions of Bahmani kings.

Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah was crowned king on August 3, 1347, and made Kalaburagi (then known as Ahsanabad) his capital and expanded his territory across the Deccan region. Eighteen kings ruled the kingdom between 1347 and 1538.

Bahmani Foundation president Qazi Rizwan-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui said that they have been organising this event for the last two decades. Artist and photographer Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel explained briefly the historical background of Bahmani kingdom. Artist and researcher Rehaman Patel praised the rich art and architecture contributed by Bahmani rulers, which is popularly known as Indo-Islamic style across the world.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Organisation members Sadar Qazi Hameed Faisal Siddiqui, Jabbar Gola, Asad Ansari; Archaeologist and Numismatist Mohammed Ismail, RTI Activist K.M. Mujeebuddin were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US