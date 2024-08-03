677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day celebrated

The Bahmani Foundation organisation celebrated the 677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day by paying a floral tribute at the tomb of founder and first king Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Bahmani Foundation. Artists, historians, intellectuals, and social workers of Kalaburagi city expressed their views on the contributions of Bahmani kings.

Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah was crowned king on August 3, 1347, and made Kalaburagi (then known as Ahsanabad) his capital and expanded his territory across the Deccan region. Eighteen kings ruled the kingdom between 1347 and 1538.

Bahmani Foundation president Qazi Rizwan-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui said that they have been organising this event for the last two decades. Artist and photographer Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel explained briefly the historical background of Bahmani kingdom. Artist and researcher Rehaman Patel praised the rich art and architecture contributed by Bahmani rulers, which is popularly known as Indo-Islamic style across the world.

Organisation members Sadar Qazi Hameed Faisal Siddiqui, Jabbar Gola, Asad Ansari; Archaeologist and Numismatist Mohammed Ismail, RTI Activist K.M. Mujeebuddin were present.

