GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day celebrated

Published - August 03, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Bahmani Foundation paying tributes to founder Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Members of Bahmani Foundation paying tributes to founder Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bahmani Foundation organisation celebrated the 677th Bahmani Empire Foundation Day by paying a floral tribute at the tomb of founder and first king Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Bahmani Foundation. Artists, historians, intellectuals, and social workers of Kalaburagi city expressed their views on the contributions of Bahmani kings.

Alauddin Hasan Bahman Shah was crowned king on August 3, 1347, and made Kalaburagi (then known as Ahsanabad) his capital and expanded his territory across the Deccan region. Eighteen kings ruled the kingdom between 1347 and 1538.

Bahmani Foundation president Qazi Rizwan-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui said that they have been organising this event for the last two decades. Artist and photographer Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel explained briefly the historical background of Bahmani kingdom. Artist and researcher Rehaman Patel praised the rich art and architecture contributed by Bahmani rulers, which is popularly known as Indo-Islamic style across the world.

Organisation members Sadar Qazi Hameed Faisal Siddiqui, Jabbar Gola, Asad Ansari; Archaeologist and Numismatist Mohammed Ismail, RTI Activist K.M. Mujeebuddin were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.