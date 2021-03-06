677 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 March 2021 01:04 IST

Karnataka on Friday reported 677 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,53,813. Of these, 444 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,354. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients because of non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 427 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,35,066. Of the 6,374 active patients, 112 were being monitored in ICUs across the State. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.85%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.59%.

As many as 78,807 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 73,911 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,91,46,913.

