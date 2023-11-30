6,765 children have died due to unnatural causes in State in four years, State Crime Records Bureau

November 30, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 6,765 children below the age of 18 years have died due to unnatural causes in Karnataka during four years between 2019 and 2022, according to data made available by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

The SCRB, earlier this month, shared the disturbing statistics in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query from Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru that sought district-wise information on the unnatural deaths of children in the State including mother-child deaths, death due to fall into ponds in agricultural fields and suicides.

While 1,574 children and 1,534 children had died due to unnatural causes during 2019 and 2020 respectively, the number went up to 1,728 in 2021 before surging to 1,929 in during 2022.

The State capital Bengaluru city has recorded the highest number of unnatural deaths of children among the various units during the four years with the number reaching 1,103. While 296 cases were recorded in 2019, another 250 were registered during 2020. The numbers for 2021 and 2022 were 269 and 288 respectively.

Railway police stations in Karnataka have also reported a staggering 406 cases of unnatural deaths of children during the four years. After reporting 75 such deaths in 2019, the number fell to 12 during 2020 when the country was in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the numbers went up to 106 in 2021 before reaching 213 during 2022.

While Karnataka Police states that a death is termed unnatural when a person dies by accident, drowning, snake bite, coming into contact with live electric wire, death in natural calamities, committing suicide or is killed by an animal or machinery or has died under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion, M.L. Parashuram, a co-founder of the Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a NGO engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children, said their study and interaction with government officials indicated towards a number of reasons for the unnatural death of the children.

“The children could be part of suicide pacts by the families, which had been overburdened by debt, particularly from microfinance institutions. The children may have ended their lives when they are denied mobile phones, access to education, or good food. There have also been instances of children committing suicide when they are denied education and forced into child marriage,” he said.

Mr. Parashuram, who is also a former member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said children have also become victims of honour killing when their family members are against falling in love with partners, who do not belong to their caste or community.

Pointing out that more than 4,000 children had been reported missing during the last three years, Mr. Parashurham regretted that neither the State government nor the KSCPCR was taking issue of children missing from various places including hostels seriously.

Urging the government to take find out the reasons for the disturbingly high number of unnatural deaths of children in the State, he said the government should ensure that records of missing children are maintained at panchayat levels.

Stanly, another co-founder of Odanadi, said the children had undergone a cultural transformation during the last ten years, driven by technology. Introduction of mobile phones and its addiction among children was affecting the cultural norms in society, he lamented.