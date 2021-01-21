674 new cases, two deaths reported

The State on Thursday reported 674 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,34,252. With two deaths, the toll rose to 12,187. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 815 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 9,14,492. Of the remaining 7,554 active patients, 171 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.75%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.29%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 371 cases, taking its tally to 3,96,140. With one death coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,373. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 4,997. As many as 88,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 81,699 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests are 1,63,06,609.