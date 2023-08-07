6,700 children and pregnant women to be covered under Indradhanush programme in Mysuru district

August 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa launched the intensified Mission Indradhanush programme to cover all children and pregnant women, who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases, in Mysuru district.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, launched the programme at the District Hospital in Mysuru on Monday, August 7, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, D. Thimmaiah, MLC; and Health officials.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendra said the intensified Mission Indradhanush will be implemented jointly by the Union and State governments in three phases of six days each during August, September and October 2023.

While the first phase, which kicked off on Monday, will be held between August 7 and 12, the second phase will be held between September 11 and 16 and the third will be held from October 9 to 14.

Survey conducted

More than 6,700 beneficiaries including 5,075 children below two years of age, 432 children aged between two and five years and 1,211 pregnant women, who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have been identified during a house-to-house survey in the district.

The survey had covered as many 6,48,147 houses out of the total 7,18,478 houses in the district.

The Mission Indradhanush programme, aimed at complete immunisation, will be implemented through a total of 900 vaccination centres spread across the district, he said. A total of 1,773 Asha workers and 345 other vaccinators will be deployed for the programme.

The Mission Indhradhanush programme will be implemented alongside the regular immunisation programme, he said.

The vaccines available in the district include BCG, bOVP, DPT, fIPV, Hepatitis B, MR, PVC, Pentavalent, Rotavirus and Td.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, launched the Mission Indhradhanush programme of the district at Hosahalli in Mandya on Monday.

The programme will be implemented through a total of 493 vaccination centres across the district to cover 532 pregnant women, 2,916 children aged below two years and another 99 children between two and five years.

