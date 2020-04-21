67-year old positive woman is neighbour of deceased

The 67- year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday is the neighbour of the 50-year-old positive woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness who died on Sunday.
The 67-year-old from Kasba village in Bantwal with SARI was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Wenlock Hospital on April 18. Her throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Following the death of the woman on Sunday, the Bantwal market and adjoining areas have been declared as containment zone and residents are being checked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.