Karnataka

67-year old positive woman is neighbour of deceased

The 67- year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday is the neighbour of the 50-year-old positive woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness who died on Sunday.

The 67-year-old from Kasba village in Bantwal with SARI was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Wenlock Hospital on April 18. Her throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following the death of the woman on Sunday, the Bantwal market and adjoining areas have been declared as containment zone and residents are being checked.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 2:23:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/67-year-old-positive-woman-is-neighbour-of-deceased/article31395215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY