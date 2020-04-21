67-year old positive woman is neighbour of deceased

The 67- year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday is the neighbour of the 50-year-old positive woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness who died on Sunday.

The 67-year-old from Kasba village in Bantwal with SARI was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Wenlock Hospital on April 18. Her throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following the death of the woman on Sunday, the Bantwal market and adjoining areas have been declared as containment zone and residents are being checked.