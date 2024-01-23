67 to be felicitated in Hubballi on Friday for achievements in various fields

January 23, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 67 achievers from various fields will be felicitated during the 193rd commemoration programme of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna to be organised by Sangolli Rayanna Hitarakshana Samiti in Hubballi on January 26.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, president of award selection committee Vijayakumar Appaji said that while Sangolli Rayanna Award will be presented to men, Rani Channamma Award will be presented to woman achievers in various fields.

He said that the programme will be held at a special stage to be set up at Kittur Channamma Circle in Hubballi during which president of North Karnataka Janaka Shakti Sena will be honoured with the title Kaliyugad Kechhedeya Rayanna in recognition his social service.

President of award selection committee for Channamma awards Saroja Chabbi said that Managing Director of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Sri Basavaraj Devaru of Mansur Mutt.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar will participate in the event as guests, she said.

As part of the commemoration programme, Guru Chalawadi of Raguru Melodies will render patriotic songs, while Siddharoodh Hugar and his team from Kundgol will demonstrate Mallakambh.

Muttu Gaddi of Nargund will present his skills in traditional weightlifting game.

