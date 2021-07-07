‘67 projects approved in Kadechur-Badiyal Bulk Drug Park’

Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar interacting with local industrialists at the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on July 7, 2021.

KALABURAGI

07 July 2021 16:08 IST

Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar reiterates commitment to industrial development of Kalyana Karnataka region

Reiterating the commitment to the industrial development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said that the government had approved proposals by 67 pharmacy companies to set up their units in the Kadechur-Badiyal Bulk Drug Park in Yadgir district.

“These 67 companies are expected to invest over ₹2,812 crore and generate over 11,000 jobs. We have developed the industrial area on over 3,000 acres in Kadechur. We have developed the infrastructure required for the pharmaceutical industries on 50% of the area, which is around 1,500 acres,” Mr. Shettar said during his interaction with industrialists at the conference hall of the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on July 7.

Single window committee meetings

When the local industrialists shared their grievances at the meeting, Mr. Shettar asked the officers concerned how frequently they held the Single Window Committee meetings to address grievances.

In their responses, the officers said that they could hold only five meetings in the last two years.

Disappointed by the answer, Mr. Shettar directed the officers, especially Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, to hold the meetings every month.

“Even during COVID-19 pandemic, we, at the State level, did not stop holding single-window committee meetings. You too should hold monthly meetings of the single window committee without fail and address the issues of industrialists. The officers at the district level should, instead of creating hurdles for industrialists, encourage them to invest more,” Mr. Shettar said.

Kupendra S. Dhule, president of North East Small Scale Industrialists Association, alleged that three of the 10 acres in Aland Industrial Estate were encroached and misused, Mr. Shettar directed the officers of his department to conduct a survey immediately and initiate legal action.

“If plots in the industrial estate, which had been allotted for industrial purpose, were misused for residential purposes, it was a clear violation of terms and conditions of the allocation. You [the officers] should initiate legal action and demolish such structures. Submit a detailed report to my office within a week on the action taken in this issue,” Mr. Shettar said.