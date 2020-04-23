67 from Dharwad return home from quarantine centres

As many as 67 persons from Dharwad district who were quarantined in different government quarantine facilities in Hubballi and Dharwad have completed their quarantine period and have returned home. According to a press release from the district administration, all these persons were quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure and those who have tested negative after their 12th day in quarantine have been discharged from lodges which have been temporarily converted as quarantine centres.

The quarantined persons were given a farewell from their respective quarantine centres on Wednesday evening and they were given food kits and gift vouchers donated by donors. The health staff and officials clapped and bid them adieu after handing over the food kits.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Zuber thanked the Hubballi Dharwad Hotel Association for handing over rooms in various lodges to the district administration for creating temporary quarantine centres. He said that those who had come in primary contact with COVID-19 positive patients were being quarantined by the government and he would appeal to the public to voluntarily get themselves quarantined if they have come in contact with any such positive patients.

Hubballi Urban taluk tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal said that those returning home were being given gift vouchers from Sapna Book House donated by Kashinath Chatni and food kits provided by Star Airlines.

Naimuddin Sheikh who successfully completed the quarantine period said that as he had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, he was quarantined and the health staff took excellent care of all of them. He said that he would thank the doctors, nurses and the police who were risking their lives in the fight against the pandemic and would appeal to all to extend their cooperation to the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

Syed Aslam Khadar and a soldier of Madras Regiment Rafiq Sab who were quarantined because of their Delhi travel thanked all for the good treatment and care. Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Nasi, Health Officer Shashi Patil and others were present.