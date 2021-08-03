66,936 people vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU

03 August 2021 04:31 IST

With 38,311 people vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, the district stood third in terms of number of people vaccinated in the whole State on Monday. Belagavi topped with 80,504 jabs followed by Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike with 69,128 jabs.

Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for vaccination B.V. Rajesh, said vaccination was administered for people in the 18-44, 45-59 and 60+ age categories on Monday and it included those going abroad. Apart from Government Wenlock Hospital, the vaccinations were administered in all government health care facilities in the district. A total of 12,00,355 have been received the vaccination in the district so far, he said.

As many as 28,625 received their shot in Udupi district on Monday, which included 18,504 from the 18-44 age category, who received the first dose. In all, 1,55,488 persons have taken the shot in the district so far.

