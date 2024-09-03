66 railway stations in State will be developed at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, says Somanna

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that 66 railway stations in the State will be developed at a cost of ₹2,000 crore under Prime Minister Gati Shakti and Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with work in the first phase already launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking with media representatives in Raichur on Tuesday after inspecting the ongoing works taken up under Gati Shakti and ABSS at the railway station.

Mr. Somanna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiatives to develop railway stations at a cost of ₹15,000 crore, of which ₹2,000 crore is being spent on 66 stations in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Initially, the department will choose district stations and then, it will take up taluk and hobli level stations for development,” he added.

“The Railways Department has been sanctioned ₹2.62 lakh crore in the 2024-25 budget and the State has been allocated ₹7,500 crore. Development works, including high-standard infrastructure, drinking water and rest rooms, will be provided. Using grants, stations will be developed based on the Prime Minister’s vision,” Mr. Somanna said.

The Minister of State for Railways said that with the acquisition of 1,600 hectares so far, the land acquisition process for the Gadag-Wadi line has been completed. And, it has now been directed to complete the work expeditiously. The remaining work on the Munirabad-Mahabub Nagar line will be completed shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA scam

Meanwhile, he welcomed the Governor’s decision to give sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

Mr. Somanna said, “I don’t know whether Siddaramaiah has done it or not. The matter is now before court which will decide whether he is involved in it.”

“After having tasted salt, one cannot escape from drinking water,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS protest

Mr. Somanna, later, visited the spot where a protest is being staged for the last 840 days demanding that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) be set up in Raichur.

He said that he knew about the protest. “I will take up the issue with the Union government to get it done shortly,“ he added.

MLA Shivaraj Patil, the former Minister Shivanagouda Naik, Basanagouda Byagwat, Gangadhar Naik, Babu Rao, Basavaraj Kalasa and officials of the Railways Department were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.