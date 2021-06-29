66 new vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection

In an effort to improve efficiency of solid waste management and door-to-door garbage collection system, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has acquired 66 new vehicles.

“At present, 80 tipper vans are pressed into service for garbage collection. Due to the shortage of vehicles, it is not possible to collect garbage regularly in all localities. In some areas, garbage is collected only twice in a week and we required at least 137 vehicles for collecting wastage across the city,” Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande has said.

Besides the new tippers, the corporation has acquired two earthmovers and another machine at the dumping yard at Udnoor village. Three more earthmovers and another machine are yet to be acquired, he added. A sum of ₹5.5 crore has been spent for acquiring these vehicles.

Mr. Lokhande said that the vehicles would bring positive results in solid waste management in the city. The residents have a great role in improving the efficiency of solid waste management.

The official said that of the 66 new vehicles, 40 vehicles have arrived and they will be allotted to different areas to enable the collection of garbage. It is estimated that each vehicle will collect garbage from 700-900 households. The total garbage collection is expected to be 200 tonnes per day.