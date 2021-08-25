66 kV line sought for Kabini project at Bidaragod

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday urged Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar to lay 66 kV transmission line to the Bidaragod pumping station near Mysuru from where Kabini water is pumped to Mysuru for distribution of drinking water to parts of the city.

Mr. Somashekar, who met Mr. Kumar here, submitted a memorandum in this regard and sought his immediate intervention to upgrade the respective power station. “Only if Bidaragod was linked with a 66 kV line, 180 MLD water can be pumped to the city from the present 60 MLD,” he added.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board implemented the Bidaragod project in Nanjangud taluk. A similar appeal was made by Pratap Simha, MP, after meeting the Minister on Wednesday. He demanded 66 kV line for Bidaragod jackwell, Kembalu water treatment plant, and the intermediate pumping station at Pinjrapole, and 3 sub-stations. The estimated cost for the works was ₹30 crore.

Mr. Simha also sought a 66 kV line drawn from 66/11 kV station at Devanoor to the pumping stations at Rammanahalli and Melapura under the Melapura Drinking Water Project, for expanding water supply under Centre’s Amruth scheme. The estimated cost of this project was ₹35 crore.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, also met the Energy Minister for taking immediate steps for establishing sub-stations at five places in Mysuru city and the district for improving electricity transmission.

The sub-stations had been sought at D. Salundi and Udbur (66/11 kV sub-station); Marashettihalli (66/11 station), Vasantha Nagar (66/11 kv), K. Hemmanahalli (66/11 kV) and 400 kV transmission station at Kadakola.