As many as 653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 9.16 lakh.

While this is the lowest number of cases reported in recent times, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Sunday stood at 67,742 - much lower than the daily target of 1 lakh tests. Meanwhile, 1,178 patients were reported to be discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharges to be 8.92 lakh. As many as eight COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 12,070. Of the total 12,547 active cases in the State, as many as 205 patients are admitted in intensive care units across different designated hospitals.

The positivity rate for the day on Sunday stood at 0.96% and case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.22%.