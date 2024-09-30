ADVERTISEMENT

6,500 artistes to perform in Mysuru Dasara events

Published - September 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This year, nearly 6,500 artists, including those representing 508 troupes from across the State, will be performing in various cultural events during Mysuru Dasara-2024.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that the artists’ line-up is ready and listed out the venues where the cultural events will happen during the festivities.

He said the cultural events at the palace will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for eight days.

The Minister said a two-day national conference will be held here on October 5 and 6 on “Democracy and Constitution: Aspirations and Vision”. Journalist and author Manoj Mitta will inaugurate the conference.

