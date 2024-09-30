6,500 artistes to perform in Mysuru Dasara events

This year, nearly 6,500 artists, including those representing 508 troupes from across the State, will be performing in various cultural events during Mysuru Dasara-2024.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that the artists’ line-up is ready and listed out the venues where the cultural events will happen during the festivities.

He said the cultural events at the palace will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for eight days.

The Minister said a two-day national conference will be held here on October 5 and 6 on “Democracy and Constitution: Aspirations and Vision”. Journalist and author Manoj Mitta will inaugurate the conference.