ADVERTISEMENT

6.50 lakh people have benefited under Central-State government projects in Yadgir district, says Khuba

March 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba addressing a gathering at a BJP beneficiary convention in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union and State governments have implemented many projects for the welfare of the people at the national and State level, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a BJP convention of beneficiaries of different Union and State government projects in Yadgir on Tuesday.

He said that Yadgir district has a population of 11.74 lakh. Of these, 6.50 lakh people, including women, children, senior citizens, Dalits, backward classes and minorities, have benefited from the different schemes of the Union and State governments. All benefits have been taken to the doorsteps of each beneficiary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan addressing beneficiaries of government schemes in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ambulances for livestock

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan said that facilities under Agriculture, Education, Irrigation, Rural Development, Public Works and Social Welfare departments and other sectors have been reached to real beneficiaries.

“Also, for the first time, ambulances have been introduced in the district to provide health care for livestock,” he added.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Nayak and MLAs Venkatareddy Mudnal and Narasimha Nayak also spoke.

The Minister distributed letters to beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US