6.50 lakh people have benefited under Central-State government projects in Yadgir district, says Khuba

March 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba addressing a gathering at a BJP beneficiary convention in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba addressing a gathering at a BJP beneficiary convention in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The Union and State governments have implemented many projects for the welfare of the people at the national and State level, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a BJP convention of beneficiaries of different Union and State government projects in Yadgir on Tuesday.

He said that Yadgir district has a population of 11.74 lakh. Of these, 6.50 lakh people, including women, children, senior citizens, Dalits, backward classes and minorities, have benefited from the different schemes of the Union and State governments. All benefits have been taken to the doorsteps of each beneficiary.

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan addressing beneficiaries of government schemes in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan addressing beneficiaries of government schemes in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Ambulances for livestock

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan said that facilities under Agriculture, Education, Irrigation, Rural Development, Public Works and Social Welfare departments and other sectors have been reached to real beneficiaries.

“Also, for the first time, ambulances have been introduced in the district to provide health care for livestock,” he added.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Nayak and MLAs Venkatareddy Mudnal and Narasimha Nayak also spoke.

The Minister distributed letters to beneficiaries.

