6.5 tonnes of plastic material seized

On the directions of Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh D. Patil, officials have raided various godowns and seized nearly 6.5 tonnes of banned material, bags and glasses and levied a fine of ₹27,000.

On Sunday, a team led by senior Health Inspector Sharan Kumar Tengli and Environment Engineer Baburao Melkeri seized banned plastic material, including 3 tonnes of plastic granules, 225 kg of plastic rolls and 126 kg of plastic carry bags, from a godown belonging to Ayub Ali in the industrial area and penalised him ₹25,000.

The team continued the raid on Monday and seized 3 tonnes of plastic glasses and plates in a godown belonging to Basayya Swami at Shanti Nagar locality and slapped a penalty of ₹2,000. They have sealed both the godowns.