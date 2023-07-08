65 lakes lost since 1965, temperature increases by 1.5 degree Celsius in last two decades: NRSC Director 

July 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Around 65 lakes have disappeared in Bengaluru and the city in the last 20 years has also seen a temperature increase of about 1.5 degrees Celsius due to rapid urbanisation, said Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Speaking at a seminar on Urban Management and Water Supply at the Raman Research Institute on Saturday, Dr. Chauhan said, “Many of our urban surface water bodies are in very bad shape both in terms of quantity and quality of water. If I talk only about the statistics which we have derived using our satellites we have measured that since 1965 in Bengaluru as we speak today there are almost 65 lakes which have disappeared over a period of time.”

He added that in the last 20 years, 10 sq.km. area which used to be under the water bodies (lakes area) has also disappeared.

What once had vegetation

“In Bengaluru, in the last 25 years or so, urbanisation has increased by around 87%. This is at the cost of a 40% reduction in vegetation growth and at the cost of 30% reduction in the area which used to be under lakes and wetlands. So this is the kind of unplanned urbanisation which is going on in our cities,” he added.

Dr. Chauhan said, that one study conducted using Landsat surface temperature data revealed that in the last 25 years in Bengaluru, there was 35 degrees increase in temperature year by year. “In the last 20 years, the temperature has already increased by about 1.5 degrees Celsius. This is basically associated due to a phenomenon known as the Urban Heat Island Effect. Urban heat island effect occurs because of emissions not only by vehicular pollution but also heat which has been reflected by urban bodies like concrete etc,” Dr. Chauhan said.

Day and night temperature

He added that the basic signature of urban heating is that the day and night temperature differences will be reduced. “In Bengaluru itself in the last 25 years the average temperature has increased by more than one degree celsius and this is due to what we call as the extreme weather events,” he added.

Dr. Chauhan also said that the average rainfall over India has not changed but what has changed is the duration of the rainfall.

“Earlier if monsoon rain used to settle, it used to be consistent for four or five days but nowadays the same amount of water is just falling within a few hours and that is what is causing huge amounts of problems in our cities as seen in Bengaluru last year,” Dr. Chauhan said.