65 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

17 August 2021 20:12 IST

Hassan district reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Tuesday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,08,335 and the death toll rose to 1,312. As many as 994 people are under treatment. Among them, 45 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases, two are from Alur, four in Arkalgud, 17 in Arsikere, nine in Belur, six in Channarayapatna, 20 in Hassan, four in Holenarsipur and three in Sakleshpur taluk.

Shivamogga reported 31 fresh cases and two deaths on the day. Among the fresh cases, 20 are in Shivamogga, two each in Bhadravati and Thirthahalli, four in Sagar and three are from other districts.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 303 people are under treatment in the district.