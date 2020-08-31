6,495 cases reported

A total of 6,495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday, while 7,238 patients were discharged on the same day.

With this, the total number of recoveries is 2.49 lakh and positive cases in the State stand at 3.42 lakh. A total of 1,862 positive cases and 2,422 recoveries were reported in Bengaluru Urban.

A media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that 113 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the State on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,702. Besides this, 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to non-COVID-19 related causes.

Out of the 87,235 active cases reported in the State, 747 patients were admitted to intensive care units across different hospitals.

The number of tests conducted in the State on Monday dipped as only 43,132 were conducted.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who had tested positive for COVID-19 was discharged on Monday.